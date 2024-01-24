Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 195.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $176.22. The company had a trading volume of 916,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.25. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $176.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.