Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, 25 LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,410 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

