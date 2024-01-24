Aspire Private Capital LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the period.

DFAI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. 169,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,385. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

