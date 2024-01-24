Aspire Private Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2,928.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 75,595 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.