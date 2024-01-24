Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.48% of Atkore worth $139,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth $529,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 91.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 2.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Trading Up 0.7 %

ATKR traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,324. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.53. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

