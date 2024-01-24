Atlantic Lithium’s (ALL) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.95) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 268.17% from the company’s current price.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 20.37 ($0.26). 1,297,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,587. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.31. The stock has a market cap of £128.42 million, a PE ratio of -2,037.10 and a beta of 0.11. Atlantic Lithium has a 12 month low of GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 42.30 ($0.54).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neil Lindsey Herbert acquired 160,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £35,310 ($44,866.58). Insiders own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

