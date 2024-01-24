Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Down 3.7%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.35. 193,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 471,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,073,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,925,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 320,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

