Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Down 3.7%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.35. 193,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 471,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.
Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 5.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.57.
Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Company Profile
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atour Lifestyle
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.