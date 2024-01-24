Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.20

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.11, with a volume of 61985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 22,082,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 220,822 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 418,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 94,023 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,940,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 78,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

