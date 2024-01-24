AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 688,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 727,384 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

AvePoint Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,303.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $592,100. Company insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,944,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,899,000 after acquiring an additional 438,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AvePoint by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 2,553,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AvePoint by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 361,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 304,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,069,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 66,376 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Further Reading

