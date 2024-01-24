Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million.
Avidbank Trading Down 0.1 %
AVBH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 12,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $156.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.68. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $22.80.
Avidbank Company Profile
