Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million.

AVBH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 12,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $156.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.68. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

