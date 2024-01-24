AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Trading 5.6% Higher

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.07. Approximately 232,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 535,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 82,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 42,569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,587,000 after buying an additional 207,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

