B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from $4.60 to $4.20. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. B2Gold traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 9020186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

