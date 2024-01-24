Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 154 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.9% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

DHR stock opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $242.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.97.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

