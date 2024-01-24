Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 1,870 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.