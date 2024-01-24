Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 86 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,045,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,761,000 after purchasing an additional 131,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MSA. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSA stock opened at $167.75 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $185.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.10 and a beta of 0.98.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.