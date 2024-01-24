Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $371.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $379.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,342. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.