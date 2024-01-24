Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 951.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 206,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,979 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,088,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

