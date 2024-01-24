Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $254.33 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $265.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

