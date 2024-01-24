Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

