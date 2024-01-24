Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 16,757.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after acquiring an additional 497,521 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $155.10. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
