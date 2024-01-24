Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

GE opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31. General Electric has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.