Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $390.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.37. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.27.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

