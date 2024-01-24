Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

