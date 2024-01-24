Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $153.97 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

