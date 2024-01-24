Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.