Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 10,127 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $744,617. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGS stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

