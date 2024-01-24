Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 17,183 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,183 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.85.
American Tower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.