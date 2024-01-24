Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 229,008 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229,008 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.16% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 167,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 477,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -412.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

