Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.