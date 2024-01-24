Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 23.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $385.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $390.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on META. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

