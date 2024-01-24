Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 8,038 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

