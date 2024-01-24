Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $143.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

