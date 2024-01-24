Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,984,000 after purchasing an additional 495,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $195,343,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,028,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,326,000 after buying an additional 53,184 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.