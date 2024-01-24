Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.47.

Baozun Stock Performance

Baozun stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.66. Baozun has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.67) by $4.39. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Articles

