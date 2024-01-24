Barclays Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $140.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $158.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.64. 172,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average is $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Visteon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 3,499.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 1,842.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

