Barclays Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $788.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $720.00 to $788.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

Get Equinix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Equinix

EQIX traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $795.22. The company had a trading volume of 280,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,565. The company’s fifty day moving average is $802.12 and its 200 day moving average is $775.03. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $826.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.