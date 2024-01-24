Barclays Increases Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $94.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $93.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.41% from the stock’s current price.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.41.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. 1,433,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,814. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 135,854 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,213,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.