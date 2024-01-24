Barclays Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $54.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.62% from the stock’s previous close.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

NYSE:HAL traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. 14,368,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 373,544 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

