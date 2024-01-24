Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

