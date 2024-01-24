Baytex Energy (BTE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE):

1/19/2024 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.25 to C$7.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.25 to C$8.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTE stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.8089669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

