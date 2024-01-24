Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.43. 103,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 877,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,642,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,494,000 after buying an additional 427,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 106.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,253,000 after acquiring an additional 401,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

