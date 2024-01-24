Berger Financial Group Inc Has $256,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $68.69 and a one year high of $91.43.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.