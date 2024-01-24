Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VWOB opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

