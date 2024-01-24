Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vector Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Vector Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 149,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Vector Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Vector Group Price Performance

Vector Group stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.05. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.40%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

