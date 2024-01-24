Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,490.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,289.69 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,369.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3,139.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

