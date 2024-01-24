Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $201,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PH opened at $469.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $477.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.