Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE BHLB opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 126,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.