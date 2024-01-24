BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,818 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 606,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.