BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 1,509,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,980,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

