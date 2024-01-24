Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 5.2%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.76 and last traded at $45.79. 341,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,108,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Get Biohaven alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In related news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 110.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 210,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 110,573 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth about $8,643,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.